National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. Earlier, the centre had postponed the postgraduate medical exam and said it will not be conducted till August-end.

“We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!” Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

Originally scheduled for April 18, the exam was first postponed on April 15 by then health minister Harsh Vardhan. A large number of doctors had protested against the National Board of Examinations (NBE)’s decision to conduct an exam amid the second wave of Covid.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of young doctors, the health minister said in April.

Later, in May, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said the exam will not be conducted at least till August-end and when the new dates are announced, candidates will be given at least one month of time to prepare for it.

The postponement of NEET PG was among a slew of measures approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the availability of medical personnel in the country to fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

The NBE, which conducts the exam, is expected to release the revised notification of the exam soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Meanwhile, NEET 2021 for undergraduate students has been scheduled for September 12. The application process has started at neet.nta.nic.in.

While NBE conducts the medical exam for postgraduate admissions, the National Testing Agency conducts it for undergraduate courses.