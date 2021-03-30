NEET PG 2021: How This Year's Exam Will Be Different For Over 1.7 Lakh Candidates

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18.

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has closed the fee payment window for the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021). The exam is scheduled to be held on April 18 for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. As many as 1.7 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2021.

The NEET PG entrance exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card

NEET PG admit cards will be made live on NBE’s official website, nbe.edu.in on April 12, 2021. Candidates will be informed through SMS or email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the NEET PG admit card on the NBE website.

The exact address and location of the NEET PG 2021 test centres will be indicated on the admit card. Candidates are advised to familiarise themselves with the test centre locations at least one day prior to the examination day and ensure that they report for the exam as per scheduled time only.

NEET PG 2021 Exam Centre

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination centres for the NEET PG have been increased from 165 to 255. The NBE has also ensured that the examination centres do not fall into any containment zone.

NEET PG 2021 Paper Pattern

NEET PG 2021 will be a computer-based exam. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam has been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper. Therefore, the maximum number of marks to be obtained in the exam has also been reduced from 1200 to 800. The exam will be held only in English. Candidates appearing in NEET PG 2021 will have three hours and 30 minutes to attempt the paper.

NEET PG 2021 Marking Scheme

For every correct answer, candidates will get four marks, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET PG 2021 Result

The result for NEET PG 2021 will be declared by May 31, 2021, at the NBE website, nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can download their score card from the NBE website using their login credentials.

There will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totalling of responses marked by the candidates.

The validity of the result of NEET PG 2021 is only for the current admission session and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

NEET PG 2021 Tie Breaker Criteria

If two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria in descending order: