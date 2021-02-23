NEET PG 2021: Five Major Changes Introduced This Year

The National Board of Education has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) brochure at its official website nbe.edu.in. Soon after it started the NEET PG registration process as well. The last date to submit the NEET PG application is March 15 till 11:55 pm. The NEET PG exam will be conducted on April 18 for admission into the participating colleges offering courses in Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG diploma.

As per the NEET PG information bulletin, there are five major changes brought in the entrance exam with respect to its exam centres, the NEET PG question paper pattern, exam schedule and tie-breaking criteria.

Hike in NEET PG application fee

The NEET PG application fee has been increased from Rs. 3,750 to Rs 5,015 (including GST) for non-reserved candidates and for the SC/ST and PwD candidates from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,835.

Increase in NEET PG exam centres

The examination centres for the NEET PG have been increased from 165 to 255. This has been done to maintain adequate social distancing inside the exam halls and avoid overcrowding outside the exam centres. The NBE has ensured that the exam centres do not fall into any containment zone made due to virus cases.

Change in NEET PG question paper pattern

The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper. Therefore, the maximum number of marks to be obtained in the exam has also been reduced from 1200 to 800.

Change in NEET PG exam timings

The NEET PG entrance exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was earlier scheduled between 3 pm to 7 pm.

NEET PG tie-breaking criteria

The number of criteria impacting the NEET PG tie-breaking rule has been reduced from eight to four. In a situation where two or more candidates secure the same marks, the authorities will now only consider factors such as more number of correct responses, less number of negative responses, older candidates and higher aggregate marks (in percentage).

The NEET PG candidates can apply at the official website. The direct link to NEET PG application form is here.

NEET PG will be a three hour and 30 minutes long online paper.