NEET PG 2021: FAQ On Special Round Counselling

FAQ on NEET PG 2021 special round counselling

NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: The registration process for the special round for 146 new All India Quota (AIQ) seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling will end on Saturday, April 2. Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG 20221 AQI special round through the official website - mcc.nic.in till 11:55 pm today.

"MCC of DGHS is receiving many queries/ clarifications regarding Eligibility and modalities of conduction of Special Round for 146 PG Seats which is being conducted in compliance to the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W P (C) No 174 of 2022 Anjana Chari S N Vs The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and Ors," the MCC said in an official notice.

In this regard, candidates may note the following FAQs:

Question: Do I need to resign from my joined seat of round-2 allotted through MCC to participate in special round of counselling?

Answer: Resignation is not required from the joined seat of Round-2 allotted through MCC to participate in special round of counselling. However, you need to resign from the seat of round-2 only if a seat is allotted to you in special round.

Question: What happens to my current seat if I get new seat in special round?

Answer: Your current seat will get vacated and will be included in mop-up round of counselling if you are allotted a new seat in special round. If you are allotted a seat in Special Round you will have no claim on the earlier /old seat.

Question: What happens to my current seat if I don’t get a new seat in special round?

Answer: If no seat is allotted to you in special round, you will continue with your current seat and continue to carry on your duties in your department.

Question: What happens to my eligibility in mop -up round if I don’t join the new allotted seat in special round and decide to go with forfeiture of fees?

Answer: If you are allotted a seat in special round and you don’t join the allotted seat then you will fall in exit with forfeiture category. Your security deposit will get forfeited and you will have to register again with payment of requisite fees in mop-up round of PG counsellling. However, once you join the seat allotted to you in special round, you will not be able to resign.

Question: What is cut off date for the Special Round of Counselling?

Answer: The schedule for special round of counselling has been uploaded on MCC website(www.mcc.nic.in).

Question: Who are eligible for Special Round of Counselling?

Answer: Students who have joined in Round-2 either of the state quota or of the AIQ (apart from round-1 joined candidates) can participate in this special round without forfeiture of their security deposit. Candidates who are registered with MCC may also participate.

Question: Do I need to pay any fees to participate in Special Round of Counselling?

Answer: Students who are already registered need not register again or pay the fees. Candidates who are registering afresh need to pay the requisite fees.

Question: I opted for upgradation in Round-1 but was not upgraded. Am I eligible to participate in Special Round?

Answer: Candidates who gave willingness in round-1 for upgradation but did not get upgraded in round-2, are eligible to participate in special round.

Question: Whether I will be eligible to participate in NEET 2022 if I do not join the seat allotted to me in NEET PG Counselling 2021?

Answer: Your eligibility for NEET 2022 will depend on concerned university rules where you have taken admission.

Question: Whether State Mop Up Round will also be Cancelled?

Answer: State counselling authorities will take decision at their own level in view of directions issued by the Supreme Court of India dated 31.03.2022 in W P (C) No 174 of 2022.