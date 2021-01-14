  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Announced; Know Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern

NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Announced; Know Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, commonly known as NEET PG, will be held in computer-based mode on April 18 at multiple NEET PG exam centres in India.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 8:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021 Postponed: Check NBE Exam Dates, Application Form Details
NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Reopens Registration For Deemed Universities
NEET PG Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2020: MCC To Allow Online Reporting On Individual Basis
NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Physical Reporting Of Doctors At Allotted College 'Essential Service'
NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Announced; Know Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern
NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Announced; Know Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the NEET PG 2021 exam date. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, commonly known as NEET PG, will be held in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at multiple NEET PG exam centres in India. To appear for NEET PG 2021 exam, aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must complete the internship on or before June 30, 2021, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

While announcing the NEET PG 2021 dates NBE also stated that the board might amend or defer the NEET PG exam date considering any unforeseen exigencies, in consultation with the NMC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. NEET PG application form 2021, as per the NBE statement, said that information regarding the NEET PG brochure and NEET PG 2021 application form will be released soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 Eligibility Criteria

  • Aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI)

  • Candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council

  • The NEET PG 2021 aspirant must have completes their compulsory one-year internship on or before June 30, 2021

NEET PG 2021 Exam Pattern


NEET PG Examination Mode

Computer-Based Test

NEET PG Examination Duration

3 hours 30 minutes

Type of Questions in NEET PG

Multiple Choice

Number of Questions in NEET PG

300 with four alternative responses for each

NEET PG 2021 Marking Scheme

  • +4 for every correct answer

  • -1 for every incorrect answer

  • 0 for unanswered questions

NEET PG Examination Syllabus

Based on the MBBS curriculum including pre-clinical, clinical, para-clinical subjects

NEET PG Examination Medium

English

NEET PG is conducted every year for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats -- 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) and 50 per cent state quota -- in participating institutions.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG all india quota NEET 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jammu School Education Directorate To Set Up Digital Studio For Teachers To Deliver Online Lectures
Jammu School Education Directorate To Set Up Digital Studio For Teachers To Deliver Online Lectures
Panel To Select Vice Chancellor Of Puducherry Technological University Formed
Panel To Select Vice Chancellor Of Puducherry Technological University Formed
Punjab Board Releases PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10, 12 Exam Dates
Punjab Board Releases PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10, 12 Exam Dates
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Link Is Now Live; Direct Link Here
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Link Is Now Live; Direct Link Here
Education Minister To Address Kendriya Vidyalaya Students On January 18
Education Minister To Address Kendriya Vidyalaya Students On January 18
.......................... Advertisement ..........................