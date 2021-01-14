NEET PG 2021 Exam Date Announced; Know Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the NEET PG 2021 exam date. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, commonly known as NEET PG, will be held in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at multiple NEET PG exam centres in India. To appear for NEET PG 2021 exam, aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses must complete the internship on or before June 30, 2021, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

While announcing the NEET PG 2021 dates NBE also stated that the board might amend or defer the NEET PG exam date considering any unforeseen exigencies, in consultation with the NMC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. NEET PG application form 2021, as per the NBE statement, said that information regarding the NEET PG brochure and NEET PG 2021 application form will be released soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants must have a recognised provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI)

Candidates must also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council

The NEET PG 2021 aspirant must have completes their compulsory one-year internship on or before June 30, 2021

NEET PG Examination Mode Computer-Based Test NEET PG Examination Duration 3 hours 30 minutes Type of Questions in NEET PG Multiple Choice Number of Questions in NEET PG 300 with four alternative responses for each NEET PG 2021 Marking Scheme +4 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

0 for unanswered questions NEET PG Examination Syllabus Based on the MBBS curriculum including pre-clinical, clinical, para-clinical subjects NEET PG Examination Medium English

NEET PG is conducted every year for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats -- 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) and 50 per cent state quota -- in participating institutions.