NEET PG 2021 Exam On April 18; Check Revised Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

NBE will conduct the NEET PG 2021 on April 18. The exam pattern along with the notification has been released at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 5:03 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG 2021 on April 18. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at 255 cities in India. To appear for NEET PG 2021 exam, aspirants seeking admission to PG medical courses must have completed their internships on or before June 30, 2021, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

Also Read || NEET PG 2021: Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria

NBE has released the exam pattern along with the notification at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG paper pattern will let a candidate have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the question paper and weightage of topics. The preparation of a NEET PG aspirant without knowing the paper pattern will be incomplete.

Also Read || NEET PG 2021: Five Major Changes Introduced This Year

NEET PG 2021 Exam Pattern

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. As per the marking scheme of NEET PG 2021, for correct responses, a candidate will score four marks and for marking wrong answers, one mark will be cut. However, for answers unattempted, the students will score 0 marks.

NEET PG Examination Mode

Computer-Based Test

NEET PG Examination Duration

3 hours 30 minutes

Type of Questions in NEET PG

Multiple Choice

Number of Questions in NEET PG

200

NEET PG 2021 Marking Scheme

  • +4 for every correct answer
  • -1 for every incorrect answer
  • 0 for unanswered questions

NEET PG Examination Medium

English

NEET PG 2021 Syllabus

The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, an official statement added.

