The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG 2021 on April 18. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at 255 cities in India. To appear for NEET PG 2021 exam, aspirants seeking admission to PG medical courses must have completed their internships on or before June 30, 2021, and also meet the other required eligibility criteria.

NBE has released the exam pattern along with the notification at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG paper pattern will let a candidate have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the question paper and weightage of topics. The preparation of a NEET PG aspirant without knowing the paper pattern will be incomplete.

NEET PG 2021 Exam Pattern

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. As per the marking scheme of NEET PG 2021, for correct responses, a candidate will score four marks and for marking wrong answers, one mark will be cut. However, for answers unattempted, the students will score 0 marks.

NEET PG Examination Mode Computer-Based Test NEET PG Examination Duration 3 hours 30 minutes Type of Questions in NEET PG Multiple Choice Number of Questions in NEET PG 200 NEET PG 2021 Marking Scheme +4 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

0 for unanswered questions NEET PG Examination Medium English

NEET PG 2021 Syllabus

The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, an official statement added.