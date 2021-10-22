NEET PG 2021 Counselling Schedule Announced For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats; Details Here

NEET PG announces MCC counselling schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule. MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2021 counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota, deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats. The MCC NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds and an additional mop-up round for admission to deemed and central university seats and PG DNB seats, and a stray vacancy round later.

As per the NEET PG counselling dates, the registration and fee payment of the first round of counselling will be held between October 25 and October 29. The choice-filling and locking will start on October 26 and continue till October 29.

The seat allotment process will be held on November 1-2 and the result for seat allotment process will be released on November 3. Students who are allotted a seat in the first counselling will have to report to the allotted institute between November 4 and November 10.

The registration for the 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start from November 15 to November 19, while the registration process for the mop-up round will begin on December 7.

“Transfer of Non Reporting and Non Joining or Vacant seats to Deemed Universities/ Central Universities/ Institutes on 27th December , 2021 for conduction of Stray Vacancy Round from 27th December to 31st December, 2021,” an MCC statement said.

The counselling process for state NEET PG quota seats will be held by respective state medical counselling committees.