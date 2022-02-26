NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Reporting

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC extends last date to report to colleges against NEET PG round 2 counselling

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for round 2 reporting of NEET PG 2021 counselling. Candidates can now report to colleges against round 2 NEET PG counselling till 3 pm of February 27. MCC has also allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 2 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college.

The MCC said, "This is for the information to all colleges/ universities/ institutes and candidates participating in Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 that due to requests received from candidates and keeping in view that some colleges have taken offline admissions of the candidates in Round-2, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of Reporting for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 03:00 P.M of 27.02.2022."

Candidates should ensure that the admission letters issued to them by the allotted college have been generated online through the portal provided by MCC of DGHS.

Any other letter issued offline by the college will not be accepted and the admission of the candidate will be treated ‘Null & Void’, the MCC said.