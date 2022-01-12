NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Round 1 Registration Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Updates on MCC NEET counselling for 50 per cent all India quota seats and registration link here.
Mcc.nic.in NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: After a delay of over two months, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling today, January 12. Candidates can register on mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds. Candidates will have to use the same email ID and mobile number provided in the exam application form on the NBE website during the MCC counselling process.
After registration, they will have to choose their preferred medical colleges and lock the choices. For round 1, this facility will be available from January 13 to 17.
NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on January 22.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Notifies Changes
Ahead of NEET PG counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified some major changes to the counselling policy. Read more here.
NEET PG counselling 2021: Round 1 schedule-
Registration and fee payment window: January 12 to January 17.
Filling and locking of choices: January 13 to 17.
Seat allotment results: January 22.
Reporting for admission: January 23 to 28.
NEET PG 2021 Scorecard
The official websites to download NEET PG 2021 scorecards from nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.
How To Apply For NEET PG Counselling 2021
To apply for NEET PG counselling, eligible candidates will have to first register with their email address and phone numbers used during the exam application process. After registration, they can login and fill the application form.
The official website for NEET PG counselling is mcc.nic.in. To download NEET PG scorecards, candidates can visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for round 1 NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent all India quota medical seats today, January 12.