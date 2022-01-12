  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Round 1 Registration Today At Mcc.nic.in
Live

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Round 1 Registration Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Updates on MCC NEET counselling for 50 per cent all India quota seats and registration​ link here.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 12:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MCC To Start Registrations For NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Today; Check Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Tomorrow: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Notifies 5 Major Changes; Check Here
NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC To Start Registration Process From Tomorrow; Check What's New
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released, Important Dates
NEET PG Counselling 2021 From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Round 1 Registration Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 counselling to start from today
Image credit: Shutterstock

Mcc.nic.in NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: After a delay of over two months, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling today, January 12. Candidates can register on mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds. Candidates will have to use the same email ID and mobile number provided in the exam application form on the NBE website during the MCC counselling process.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

After registration, they will have to choose their preferred medical colleges and lock the choices. For round 1, this facility will be available from January 13 to 17.

NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on January 22.

Follow this live blog for MCC NEET Counselling registration link and other updates.

Live updates

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Updates on MCC NEET counselling for 50 per cent all India quota seats and registration​ link here.

12:32 PM IST
Jan. 12, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Notifies Changes

Ahead of NEET PG counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified some major changes to the counselling policy. Read more here



12:30 PM IST
Jan. 12, 2022

Mcc.nic.in NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live Updates

NEET PG counselling 2021: Round 1 schedule-

Registration and fee payment window: January 12 to January 17.

Filling and locking of choices: January 13 to 17. 

Seat allotment results: January 22.

Reporting for admission: January 23 to 28. 

12:27 PM IST
Jan. 12, 2022

NEET PG 2021 Scorecard

The official websites to download NEET PG 2021 scorecards from nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

12:19 PM IST
Jan. 12, 2022

How To Apply For NEET PG Counselling 2021

To apply for NEET PG counselling, eligible candidates will have to first register with their email address and phone numbers used during the exam application process. After registration, they can login and fill the application form. 

12:14 PM IST
Jan. 12, 2022

MCC NEET PG 2021 Counselling Live Updates

The official website for NEET PG counselling is mcc.nic.in. To download NEET PG scorecards, candidates can visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. 

12:12 PM IST
Jan. 12, 2022

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live Updates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for round 1 NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent all India quota medical seats today, January 12. 

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling NEET PG Counselling NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply
WBJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply
CEED, UCEED 2022 Admit Cards Released; Direct Links
CEED, UCEED 2022 Admit Cards Released; Direct Links
NMC To Start New Academic Session For 2021’s Broad Specialty Courses From February 1, 2022
NMC To Start New Academic Session For 2021’s Broad Specialty Courses From February 1, 2022
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
Why Is National Youth Day 2022 Celebrated On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary? Significance, History
Why Is National Youth Day 2022 Celebrated On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary? Significance, History
.......................... Advertisement ..........................