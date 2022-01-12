NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Round 1 Registration Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021 counselling to start from today

Mcc.nic.in NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: After a delay of over two months, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to begin the registration process for NEET PG counselling today, January 12. Candidates can register on mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds. Candidates will have to use the same email ID and mobile number provided in the exam application form on the NBE website during the MCC counselling process.

After registration, they will have to choose their preferred medical colleges and lock the choices. For round 1, this facility will be available from January 13 to 17.

NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on January 22.

