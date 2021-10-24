NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG counselling 2021: Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in (representational)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counselling for 50 per cent all India quota seats tomorrow, October 25. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can apply at mcc.nic.in.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET PG counselling for MD, MS, Diploma and PG DNB seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities and Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) seats.

MCC NEET PG counselling will be held in two rounds, followed by a mop-up round for deemed and central university seats and PG DNB seats, and a stray vacancy round later.

For round 1, registration and fee payment can be completed up to October 29. The payment facility will be available up to 3 pm on October 29.

Candidates can fill and lock their choices from October 26 to 29 (11:55 pm).

Institutes will verify their internal candidates on October 30. Seat allotment results will be announced on November 3.

Selected candidates will have to report for admission at institutes between November 4 and 10.

Round 2 counselling will be conducted from November 15 to December 2.

The mop-up round will begin on December 7.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Complete Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Information Bulletin

“NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in round 1 may be added in round 2 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021. Candidates are advised to make an informed decision during choice-filling in Round 1 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021,” an official statement said.

NEET PG is a national-level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses in India. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is responsible for holding the exam. While MCC conducts counselling for the 50 per cent AIQ seats, states have their own counselling agencies to complete the process.