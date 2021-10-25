NEET PG Counselling 2021 Postponed Until Further Orders

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG counselling postponed (representational)

NEET PG Counselling Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday said it has postponed National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2021 counselling until further orders. The process was scheduled to begin today at mcc.nic.in. MCC’s announcement came soon after the Supreme Court asked the central government to put the process on hold.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday asked the centre not to start NEET PG 2021 counselling until it arrives at a decision regarding the validity of the implementation of EWS AND OBC reservation in the all India quota (AIQ).

The top court was hearing petitions challenging the centre’s decision to extend OBC and EWS reservation to all seats that come under the central pool.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had questioned the Rs 8 lakh annual income limit set by the centre for EWS reservation.

When released, the revised schedule for NEET PG will be available on the MCC official website.

NEET PG is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.