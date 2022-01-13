  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The candidates have to produce the NRI original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their allotment / admission is liable to be cancelled.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 13, 2022 12:28 pm IST

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1
MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2021

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of the eligible NRI candidates for the Round-1 seat allotment for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021.

Now the applicants will be treated as NRI in all subsequent rounds of NEET counselling and they will not be able to avail the benefit under the Muslim Minority quota, Jain Minority quota or any other quota.

"It is for the information to all those candidates who had sent their documents in support of their claim of change of nationality from Indian/Other to NRI, following is the List of candidates who were found to be eligible as per their documents... The candidates mentioned in the list will now be able to see and exercise NRI choices for PG Counselling 2021," reads the official statement.

On the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by the candidates to MCC of Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), they have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of PG Online Counselling 2021, as per the notice.

List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-1 Of NEET PG Counselling 2021: Direct Link

"The above candidates have been converted provisionally from INDIAN to NRI for the purpose of PG Online Counselling 2021 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS," it added

However, the candidates have to produce the NRI original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their allotment / admission is liable to be cancelled.

