NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counselling mop-up round. The NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up registrations will continue till March 7. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop up round.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round will be available till March 7. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices from March 3, 2022.

Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in. No new registrations can be made in this round. Only those candidates who were not allotted a seat in MCC NEET PG Counselling round 1 and round 2, and those withdrew the counselling by failing to report to their allotted seats, can register for the mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link.

Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login.

Fill in the application form and upload all documents.

Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: Direct Link To Apply

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

MCC NEET PG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.