NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.
It must be noted that the last date for choice filling and locking for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round is also March 9. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.
The seat allotment results for the mop-up round will be published on March 12 and the schedule for reporting at allotted institutions is March 13 to 18.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round
- Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
- Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
- Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
- Fill in the application form and upload all documents
- Pay the application fees and click on submit
- Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Direct Link
There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.