NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End Today

Image credit: Shutterstock The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that the last date for choice filling and locking for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round is also March 9. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

The seat allotment results for the mop-up round will be published on March 12 and the schedule for reporting at allotted institutions is March 13 to 18.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login Fill in the application form and upload all documents Pay the application fees and click on submit Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Direct Link

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.