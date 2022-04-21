  • Home
NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared; What’s Next?

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Candidates who have allotted seats in the mop-up round will have to report to the colleges till April 30 for the completion of the admission process

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 7:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared; What’s Next?
NEET PG 2021 mop-up round final result is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, April 21 announced the the final result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) mop-up round counselling. The candidates can check the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round final result is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have allotted seats in the mop-up round will have to report to the colleges till April 30 for the completion of the admission process.

Earlier, the mop-up round provisional result was released, and candidates were provided with opportunity to report any discrepancy in their mop-up round result till 5 pm today through mail ID- mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET PG 2021 counselling: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Mop-Up Round Result' link

Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login

NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round result will appear on the screen

Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round. “The Choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats ‘Online’ by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round,” as per the MCC statement.

