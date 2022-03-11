  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Regarding Conversion Of Unfilled NRI, Minority Seats

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Regarding Conversion Of Unfilled NRI, Minority Seats

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The MCC has issued a notification regarding the conversion of unfilled NRI and minority seats.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 2:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Further Extends Deadline For Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling End Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Deadline Extended
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Regarding Blocking Of Seats
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Important Details
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Regarding Conversion Of Unfilled NRI, Minority Seats
MCC issues notice regarding conversion of unfilled NRI, minority seats
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification regarding the conversion of unfilled NRI and minority seats. The MCC said that the unfilled NRI/Muslim Minority/Jain Minority seats will be converted to Indian national seats after the exhaustion of all the eligible candidates during the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round before reverting back to the respective deemed university.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

Candidates can check the notification on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

"It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that as mentioned in the Information Bulletin (on Page No. 13 of bulletin under Deemed Universities chapter & Q.No. 71) and Notice dated 10.01.2022 Salient Points regarding changes in PG 2021uploaded on MCC website, Unfilled NRI/Muslim Minority/Jain Minority seats will be converted to Indian National seats after exhaustion of all the eligible NRI/Muslim Minority/Jain Minority Candidates during the Mop-Up Round before reverting it back to the respective Deemed University," the MCC said in a notfication.

In this regard, it is clarified that NRI/minority seats of deemed universities will be shown to general candidates as well like Indian National seats so that non-NRI/non-minority candidates may exercise choices for the same.

"However, the software will allot eligible NRI/ Minority students on NRI/ Minority seats first and later after exhaustion of NRI/ Minority candidates the seats will be allotted to General candidates after conversion of seats to Indian/ Paid seats during Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2021," the MCC said.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round counselling will end tomorrow, March 12. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in. The mop-up round registration process was earlier scheduled to commence from March 2 but it started on March 3.

NEET PG candidates should the last date for choice filling and locking for the mop-up round counselling is also March 12. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE CMAT 2022: Management Entrance Test In April; Registration Begins
AICTE CMAT 2022: Management Entrance Test In April; Registration Begins
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Board Warns Against Fake News On Class 12 Result Date, Time
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Board Warns Against Fake News On Class 12 Result Date, Time
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Today? Fake News Alert Issued By CBSE
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Today? Fake News Alert Issued By CBSE
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Reactor To Treat Textile Industrial Effluent
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Reactor To Treat Textile Industrial Effluent
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................