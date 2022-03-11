NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Regarding Conversion Of Unfilled NRI, Minority Seats

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC issues notice regarding conversion of unfilled NRI, minority seats

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification regarding the conversion of unfilled NRI and minority seats. The MCC said that the unfilled NRI/Muslim Minority/Jain Minority seats will be converted to Indian national seats after the exhaustion of all the eligible candidates during the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round before reverting back to the respective deemed university.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

"It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that as mentioned in the Information Bulletin (on Page No. 13 of bulletin under Deemed Universities chapter & Q.No. 71) and Notice dated 10.01.2022 ‘Salient Points regarding changes in PG 2021’uploaded on MCC website, Unfilled NRI/Muslim Minority/Jain Minority seats will be converted to Indian National seats after exhaustion of all the eligible NRI/Muslim Minority/Jain Minority Candidates during the Mop-Up Round before reverting it back to the respective Deemed University," the MCC said in a notfication.

In this regard, it is clarified that NRI/minority seats of deemed universities will be shown to general candidates as well like Indian National seats so that non-NRI/non-minority candidates may exercise choices for the same.

"However, the software will allot eligible NRI/ Minority students on NRI/ Minority seats first and later after exhaustion of NRI/ Minority candidates the seats will be allotted to General candidates after conversion of seats to Indian/ Paid seats during Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2021," the MCC said.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round counselling will end tomorrow, March 12. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in. The mop-up round registration process was earlier scheduled to commence from March 2 but it started on March 3.

NEET PG candidates should the last date for choice filling and locking for the mop-up round counselling is also March 12. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.