NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Begin Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round Tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 19, 2022 3:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG counselling mop-up round registration will end today at mcc.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Saturday, March 19. Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today. The payment process for the mop-up round registrations will be available up to 7 pm on March 19, 2022.

The choice locking process for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round counselling will commence on March 20 (3 pm to 11:55 pm).

The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
  3. Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  5. Pay the application fees and click on submit
  6. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Direct Link

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

