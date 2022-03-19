NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Begin Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Saturday, March 19. Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG mop-up round at mcc.nic.in till 5 pm today. The payment process for the mop-up round registrations will be available up to 7 pm on March 19, 2022.
The choice locking process for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up round counselling will commence on March 20 (3 pm to 11:55 pm).
The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.
There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.