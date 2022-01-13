NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling round 1 choice filling starts

The choice filing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling has started. Applicants who had registered for NEET PG 2021 counselling can now enter choices and confirm the colleges by January 17. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the NEET counselling will keep the registration for NEET PG counselling process AIQ round 1 open till January 17. The verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 18 and January 19, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 22.

Candidates can fill as many choices as they wish. "However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability," the MCC said.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET PG counselling.

MCC PG NEET Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in On the NEET PG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET PG Roll number, password Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window Lock the choices and submit

After a delay of over two months, the registration for NEET PG counselling (MCC) has started from Wednesday, January 12. Candidates can register on mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds this year.