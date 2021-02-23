NEET PG 2021: Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has started the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021). The eligible medical candidates can apply at the official website, nbe.edu.in. Candidates will be required to submit their MBBS details including degree and certificate along with other documents while filling the NEET PG application form. Postgraduate medical entrance exam will be conducted on April 18 for admissions into Master of Surgery (MS),Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG diploma medical courses. The NEET PG application fee is Rs 5,015. NEET PG will be a three hour and 30 minutes long online paper.

The NBE has already released the NEET PG 2021 information bulletin at nbe.edu.in.

Direct link to NEET PG 2021 application form

NEET PG 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The NEET PG aspirants must have a valid MBBS degree and a provisional certificate recognised by the Medical Counselling Committee and they should have completed their rotatory internship by June 30, 2021. They will have to carry their provisional or permanent medical registration certificate issued by MCI or a State Medical Council on the day of exam and during the admission.

Steps to apply for NEET PG 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Fill the registration form for obtaining User ID and Password

Step 3: User ID and password will be then sent through SMS and email

Step 4: Fill the application form - Personal details, qualification details (MBBS / Primary Medical qualification details, internship details, SMC/MCI Registration Details), test center details

Step 5: Upload a recent passport size photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 6: Choose the test city

Step 7: Make a payment of fees in an online mode through debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 8: Submit the application form. Download and take a print out of the filled NEET PG application form with transaction ID printed on it.





NEET PG 2021: Documents Required

The NEET PG candidates will have to upload a list of documents on the registration window including MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate, internship certificate or the certificate from the college stating that the candidate will complete the internship by March 31.

MCC will be opening the NEET PG correction window to allow the candidates make changes to their personal details though the candidates cannot make changes to the allotted exam city.

In case of any doubts, the candidates can contact the helpdesk at neetpg@nbe.edu.in or call NBE Candidate Care helpdesk Toll Free number - 1800 267 4003. The email must mention the candidate’s application ID, correspondence address and mobile number.