NEET PG 2021 Application Correction Facility Begins Today

All those who have successfully submitted the NEET PG 2021 application form will be able to make changes through the correction window until March 21.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 10:57 am IST

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18 in a computer-based mode.
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG 2021) today, March 19. All those who have successfully submitted the NEET PG 2021 application form will be able to make changes through the correction window until March 21. NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18, 2021, in a computer-based mode.

Latest: Know your admission chances in DNB programs in Hospitals & Colleges via NEET PG rank, Check Now -DNB CET 2021 College Predictor

“Candidates who have successfully submitted their application during the application submission window shall only be allowed to edit their applications from March 19 to March 21, 2021. No new application can be registered during edit window,” NBE said.

All fields in the application form will be editable, however, the name of the candidate, email ID, nationality and the test city will remain non-editable.

“If candidates update their category or PWD status which require them to make any payment of the difference in examination fee to National Board of Examinations, that difference of examination fee needs to be deposited through demand draft drawn in favour of National Board of Examinations, payable at New Delhi before the date of issuance of admit cards,” reads the information bulletin.

No editing in the information provided will be permissible in the application form once the edit window closes.

NEET-PG Application Form: How To Make Changes

All those who have registered for NEET PG 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to make changes in their application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website, nbe.ed.u.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Applicant Login" and key in your credentials

Step 3: Next, click on the "Go To Application Form" link

Step 4: A new page will open where you will be able to edit your application form

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to save the changes and submit the application form

