  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2021 Analysis: Expert Says Test Was “Scoring, Answerable”

NEET PG 2021 Analysis: Expert Says Test Was “Scoring, Answerable”

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) has been conducted today, September 11 for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. The NEET PG questions, as per an expert in the field were “scoring and answerable”.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 4:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021 Over; Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy
NEET PG 2021 Today; Details On Exam Guidelines, Admit Cards
#OperationNEET: Internet Abuzz With NEET 2021 Paper Leak Reports
NEET PG 2021: NBE's Qualification Criteria
NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Exam 'Centre Change Option'
NEET PG 2021 On September 11, Check NBE’s Exam Center Guidelines
NEET PG 2021 Analysis: Expert Says Test Was “Scoring, Answerable”
NEET PG analysis of today's paper
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) has been conducted today, September 11 for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. For every correct answer in NEET PG, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. The NEET PG questions, as per expert associated with Aakash Educational Services Limited, were “scoring and answerable”.

Latest: Know your Expected NEET PG Rank & Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

“Even though the number of questions this time was reduced to 200, paper was far easy compared to INICET,” Dr Aseem Dewan, Director (PG Division), Aakash Educational Services Limited, in a statement said.

Candidates must score more than 50 percentile (40 in case of SC/ST/OBC and 45 in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

NEET PG 2021 questions, Dr Sewan said, were scoring and answerable if the basic knowledge of the subject was gained.

NEET PG 2021 Analysis

  • The NEET PG question paper, as per the expert, had a mixture of clinical (40 per cent), image-based (20 per cent) and one-liner factual questions (40 per cent)\

  • No multiple correct or match the following pattern of questions were asked in NEET PG 2021 question paper today\

  • High-yield subjects which formed a major bulk of the paper were Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, PSM, Pharmacology and Pathology

  • Questions from topics including optic pathway lesions (ophthalmology), leprosy, STD and immunobullous disorders (dermatology), vitamin deficiency (biochemistry) and waste disposal (PSM) were asked

  • Questions on Covid were not asked at all

  • Integrated questions related to 1st and 2nd professional subjects were on the easier side.

  • Direct repeat questions were less than 5 percent

Students who had knowledge of simple facts and who could apply basic concepts will definitely crack the exam, the NEET PG expert added.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 Result Delayed, JEE Advanced Registration Postponed
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 Result Delayed, JEE Advanced Registration Postponed
Presidency University Students Withdraw Sit-In After Authorities Agree To Free Vaccination
Presidency University Students Withdraw Sit-In After Authorities Agree To Free Vaccination
NEET UG 2021 Tomorrow; Check NTA Guidelines On Admit Card, Dress Code
NEET UG 2021 Tomorrow; Check NTA Guidelines On Admit Card, Dress Code
NEET 2021: 5 Points On Dress Code, Frisking Process, Self-Declaration Form
NEET 2021: 5 Points On Dress Code, Frisking Process, Self-Declaration Form
Delhi University Honours Alumni In Delayed Foundation Day Celebrations
Delhi University Honours Alumni In Delayed Foundation Day Celebrations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................