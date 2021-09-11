NEET PG 2021 Analysis: Expert Says Test Was “Scoring, Answerable”

NEET PG analysis of today's paper

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) has been conducted today, September 11 for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. For every correct answer in NEET PG, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. The NEET PG questions, as per expert associated with Aakash Educational Services Limited, were “scoring and answerable”.

“Even though the number of questions this time was reduced to 200, paper was far easy compared to INICET,” Dr Aseem Dewan, Director (PG Division), Aakash Educational Services Limited, in a statement said.

Candidates must score more than 50 percentile (40 in case of SC/ST/OBC and 45 in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

NEET PG 2021 questions, Dr Sewan said, were scoring and answerable if the basic knowledge of the subject was gained.

NEET PG 2021 Analysis

The NEET PG question paper, as per the expert, had a mixture of clinical (40 per cent), image-based (20 per cent) and one-liner factual questions (40 per cent)\

No multiple correct or match the following pattern of questions were asked in NEET PG 2021 question paper today\

High-yield subjects which formed a major bulk of the paper were Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, PSM, Pharmacology and Pathology

Questions from topics including optic pathway lesions (ophthalmology), leprosy, STD and immunobullous disorders (dermatology), vitamin deficiency (biochemistry) and waste disposal (PSM) were asked

Questions on Covid were not asked at all

Integrated questions related to 1st and 2nd professional subjects were on the easier side.

Direct repeat questions were less than 5 percent

Students who had knowledge of simple facts and who could apply basic concepts will definitely crack the exam, the NEET PG expert added.