NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Tomorrow; Know How To Download

NEET PG 2021 admit cards will be released tomorrow

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) admit cards will be released tomorrow, September 6. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) will release the NEET PG 2021 admit cards on its official website- natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2021 examination will be conducted on September 11. It was originally scheduled for April 18 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the admit cards issued according to the previous dates will be considered “null & void" and the candidates will be required to download the fresh admit cards released tomorrow.

The NBE has released an official notice informing the students about the release date of NEET PG 2021 admit card.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website-natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2021 admit card' link(It will be made available once the admit card is released)

On the appeared login page, enter registration details

Click on 'Submit'

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take the printout for future reference

Read all the details and information mentioned in the NEET PG admit card. Students will be provided with a face mask, hand sanitizer and face shield at the examination center.

Through the official notice, NBEMS said: "Candidates are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour at test centres."