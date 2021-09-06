NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly; Official Website, Direct Link

NEET PG admit card to be released shortly

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will release the NEET PG admit cards anytime soon. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the NEET PG 2021 examination can download the admit card from the official website, nbe.edu.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on September 11.

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

To access and download the NEET PG 2021 admit card, students will be required to login with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. The link to download the NEET PG admit card will be activated at the official site of NBE -- nbe.edu.in. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the examination along with a valid ID proof.

The candidates must paste their latest passport size photograph on the NEET PG admit card before reaching the exam centre.

NEET PG 2021 admit card will have mention of the allotted exam centre and its complete address. Candidates will be provided with sanitizer sachets and face masks on the exam centres.

NEET PG admit cards were earlier released for the test scheduled to be held on April 18. However, the admit cards released earlier will now be considered “null and void”.

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” an NBE statement added.