NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Check NBE’s Exam Day Guidelines

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) admit cards have been issued today, September 7, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE). Students can download their admit cards through the NBE’s official website — natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2021 examinations are slated to be held on 11 September and will be administered by the National Board of Examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and all the students will be required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines while at the examination center.

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be required along with a valid ID proof including Aadhar card (preferred), PAN card, driving license, or passport for verification while entering to the NEET PG test center. Students will be informed about the assigned lab number after showing the admit card at entry.

Students coming to the test centers will be provided with face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets. Students will also undergo a temperature check at the entry gate and in case any COVID-19 symptom is detected, the candidate will be moved to a separate isolation lab to write the test in.

To ensure social distancing in the exam hall, students will be allotted their 'Reporting time' on the admit cards and they will also be informed of their time slots through SMS on their registered mobile number one day prior to the exam.

Students will be required to report at the 'Reporting counter' the examination hall 30 minutes before the exam time. Late students will not be entertained by the authorities, clarifies the NBE through NEET PG 2021 information brochure.

Students will not be allowed to take items like textual material (printed or written),notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, ornaments including bracelets, Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, no edible items will be allowed in the exam hall. Students can carry a transparent water bottle to the exam hall.