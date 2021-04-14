NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Exam-Day Guidelines

NEET PG 2021 exam on April 18

The National Board of Examination has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card for candidates of MD, MS and other postgraduate diploma courses at official website nbe.edu.in. The process of issuing the admit cards will be completed in one or two days. The entrance exam will be conducted on April 18. The registered candidates will have to login the NBE online portal using their username and password to procure their admit cards. NBE had also released the exam-day guidelines for NEET-PG aspirants along with additional COVID-19 guidelines.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG 2021 College Predictor

NBE had released the NEET-PG brochure prior to the exam which has listed out the various instructions to be followed by the candidates on the day of examination.

Documents Required on NEET-PG Exam-Day

The candidates have to carry their NEET-PG admit card, a photo-ID which can include a driving license, aadhar card, passport or a valid license.

They must carry a registration certificate issued by Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC).

The foreign nationals will have to carry their passport and proof of being a medical practitioner in their country.

Instructions For NEET-PG Exam-Day

Candidates must report at the exam hall by 3:00 pm. After that no candidate will be allowed entry into the hall.

Aspirants must note that the name and details mentioned in photo ID matches with the details in NEET PG admit card. If there are any differences, one is advised to bring relevant documents to show the change of details.

Candidates have to paste a recent photograph on the NEET PG admit card 2021 under the below mentioned specifications.

Items Prohibited In Exam-Hall

NEET-PG candidates must not carry certain items inside the exam-hall. They have been advised to follow the instructions given by NBE to avoid any last-minute hassle.