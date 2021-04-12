NEET PG 2021 admit card delayed due to “technical reasons”: NBE (representational photo)

NEET PG admit card 2021: The release of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 admit card has been delayed, the National Board of Examinations has said. The admit card was scheduled to be released today but as per latest updates, it will be issued on April 14, on the official websites, nbe.edu.in and nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The medical entrance exam is scheduled for April 18, 2021.

“Admit cards were scheduled to be issued on 12.04.2021 as per the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2021. Date for issuance of NEET-PG 2021 admit card stands 14.04.2021 due to technical reasons,” an official statement said.

Call For NEET PG Postponement And NBE’s Response

Concerned about the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, postgraduate medical aspirants have asked for a postponement of NEET PG exam.

However, the NBE has said the exam will not be deferred and will be held with COVID-appropreate behaviour.

In view of the recent unanticipated surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, with exponential rise of patients in the last seven days, it has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date,” the board said.

NBE said it has introduced precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus, which include same state exam centres, staggered entry and exit, isolation lab for symptomatic candidates.

NEET PG admit cards will be treated as COVID e-passes to facilitate movement of the candidates in case of any travel related restrictions, the board said.

Wearing face masks will be compulsory for all and candidates during the exam. Students will receive protective kits, containing a face mask, face shield and five hand sanitizer sachets, it added.