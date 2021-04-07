NEET PG 2021 Admit Card On April 12; Application Correction Window Closes Today

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled for April 18 (representational photo)

The National Board of Examinations will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or NEET-PG 2021, admit card on April 12. The NEET PG 2021 application form correction window will be closed today, April 7, at 3 pm. Earlier, the correction facility was available from April 2 to April 4. NBE had informed students who had uploaded incorrect images, signatures and thumb impressions along with their exam forms.

Latest: Know your admission chances in DNB programs in Hospitals & Colleges via NEET PG rank, Check Now -DNB CET 2021 College Predictor

“...Final edit window for correction of images uploaded in the application form has now been extended. The Final Edit Window shall now be reopened on 5th April 2021 (5 PM onwards) till 7th April 2021 (3 PM),” the board said.

NBE had earlier said a total of 1,74,886 applications have been submitted for NEET PG 2021. A window for submitting exam fees was opened between March 28, and 30 for students who did not pay their fee along with application forms.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit cards will be released on April 12 on the official websites. NBE will send SMS or email alerts and release notice on the website about the availability of the NEET PG admit card 2021.

How To Download NEET PG Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2021.

Step 3: The exam page will open. Click on NEET PG 2021 admit card download link.

Step 4: Submit your login details

Step 5: NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed. Download and take a printout.