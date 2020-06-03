NEET PG 2020: Registration For Second Counselling Begins Today

NEET PG 2020 registration for second counselling will begin from today

NEET PG 2020 second counselling registration process will begin from today. Students who qualified in the NEET PG exam and wish to participate in the second round of counselling can register for the process between June 3 and June 9, 2020 (10 am). The payment facility for counselling registration will be available till 12 pm on June 9, 2020.

Candidates registering for the second counselling will have time to fill and lock their choices from June 4 to June 9, 2020.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will process seat allotment from June 10 to June 11, 2020. It will announce result for second round seat allotment on June 12, 2020.

Students who are allotted a seat in the second round of counselling will be allowed to report at the allotted college between June 12 and June 18, 2020.

Seats which remain vacant due to non-reporting and non-joining of seats by 6 pm on June 18 will be transferred to State Quota and will be available for NEET PG counselling being held by respective state authorities.

For the first round of counselling, MCC introduced the provision of online reporting for students who could not do it in person due to the covid-19 lockdown announced nation-wide. MCC has not announced the same for second round of counselling yet.