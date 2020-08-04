NEET PG 2020: MCC Reopens Registration For Deemed Universities

  • Home
The Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC,has re-opened the registration window for admission to Deemed Universities.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 2:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has re-opened the registration and payment window for the candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate medicine and dentistry (NEET PG and MDS) programmes. Students can now apply online till 5 pm of August 7 and make the payment till 11:59 pm of August 7. This fresh registration has been done for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in Deemed Universities.

“The facility for Fresh Registration and Payment will be available only for Deemed Universities (with the fee applicable for Deemed Universities) from 4th August to 7th August, 2020 (Revised dates),” read an MCC statement.

The statement further added: “No Choice Filling or Fresh Allotment will be carried out for the extended period of counselling by MCC.”

The list of eligible candidates will be sent to concerned Deemed Universities against available vacancies. The candidates can directly report to the Institute for allotment to be made as per merit.

The stray vacancy round for NEET PG and MDS has started from July 27 and is extended to August 14, 2020.

