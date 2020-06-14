NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Physical Reporting Of Doctors At Allotted College 'Essential Service'

NEET PG 2020: Doctors have to report physically at allotted college

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made physical reporting mandatory for medical students who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET PG 2020 counselling. The reporting process will start from June 16, 2020. Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges physically along with their original documents for taking admission.

A notice on the MCC website says that due to COVID-19 outbreak, there is an immediate need of doctors for management of patients in hospital and hence it is mandatory to report physically for round-2 of NEET PG counselling. Students allotted a seat in the first round of NEET PG 2020 counselling are also required to report physically at the allotted college from June 16.

"The candidates who joined their allotted seat of Round-1 in Virtual/ Offline mode and would like to continue on the allotted seat of Round-1 should also report physically from 16th June till 22nd June, 2020 along with their original certificates which will be verified by the admitting college to confirm their admission failing which their Seat will deemed to be cancelled. They can also join their duties from the date of Physical Reporting," says another MCC notice.

MCC has advised outstation candidates to contact the allotted college authorities beforehand with respect to Quarantine rules, and local administration guidelines of the state/city before traveling. The Committee has also directed medical institutes to give priority to outstation students for providing hostel facility.

Students must also download 'Arogya Setu App' since it can be mandatory in many areas and colleges.

Reporting of doctors to allotted medical or dental college through NEET PG Counselling 2020 will be considered as an 'Essential Service'. The allotment letter will be considered as equivalent of curfew pass/e-pass for movement for the purpose of reporting.

MCC has also asked medical and dental institutes to treat candidates sympathetically if they are unable to produce any Document/Certificate other than essential documents such as caste certificate, disability certificate, allotment letter, and candidate's ID, and may be given provisional admission.