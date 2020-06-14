  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Physical Reporting Of Doctors At Allotted College 'Essential Service'

NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Physical Reporting Of Doctors At Allotted College 'Essential Service'

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made physical reporting mandatory for medical students who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET PG 2020 counselling.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Asks NBE To Consider Holding Common Counselling For Admissions In PG Medical From 2021
NEET PG Counselling: Important Notification For Candidates
NEET PG Counselling 2020: Date Extended For Online Reporting Amid Lockdown
NEET PG 2020 Counselling Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Over 4,800 More PG Medical Seats In 2020-21 Academic Session: Official
NEET PG Merit List For All India Quota Seats Released. Check Here
NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Physical Reporting Of Doctors At Allotted College 'Essential Service'
NEET PG 2020: Doctors have to report physically at allotted college
New Delhi:

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made physical reporting mandatory for medical students who have been allotted a seat in the second round of NEET PG 2020 counselling. The reporting process will start from June 16, 2020. Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges physically along with their original documents for taking admission.

A notice on the MCC website says that due to COVID-19 outbreak, there is an immediate need of doctors for management of patients in hospital and hence it is mandatory to report physically for round-2 of NEET PG counselling. Students allotted a seat in the first round of NEET PG 2020 counselling are also required to report physically at the allotted college from June 16.

"The candidates who joined their allotted seat of Round-1 in Virtual/ Offline mode and would like to continue on the allotted seat of Round-1 should also report physically from 16th June till 22nd June, 2020 along with their original certificates which will be verified by the admitting college to confirm their admission failing which their Seat will deemed to be cancelled. They can also join their duties from the date of Physical Reporting," says another MCC notice.

MCC has advised outstation candidates to contact the allotted college authorities beforehand with respect to Quarantine rules, and local administration guidelines of the state/city before traveling. The Committee has also directed medical institutes to give priority to outstation students for providing hostel facility.

Students must also download 'Arogya Setu App' since it can be mandatory in many areas and colleges.

Reporting of doctors to allotted medical or dental college through NEET PG Counselling 2020 will be considered as an 'Essential Service'. The allotment letter will be considered as equivalent of curfew pass/e-pass for movement for the purpose of reporting.

MCC has also asked medical and dental institutes to treat candidates sympathetically if they are unable to produce any Document/Certificate other than essential documents such as caste certificate, disability certificate, allotment letter, and candidate's ID, and may be given provisional admission.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG results NEET PG Counselling neet pg counseling NEET PG Allotment Results NEET PG all india quota
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
IP University To Launch 15-Week Online Course On Society And Media, Registration Till July 15
IP University To Launch 15-Week Online Course On Society And Media, Registration Till July 15
Andhra Pradesh Board Begins Application For Inter Exam Rechecking, Re-Verification
Andhra Pradesh Board Begins Application For Inter Exam Rechecking, Re-Verification
COVID-19: Pragyraj School Waives Off Fees For 3 Months, Promotes E-Learning
COVID-19: Pragyraj School Waives Off Fees For 3 Months, Promotes E-Learning
Decision On Exams, Reopening Colleges After June 30: Punjab CM
Decision On Exams, Reopening Colleges After June 30: Punjab CM
Delhi University Announces School Of Climate Change And Sustainability Under Institute Of Eminence Scheme
Delhi University Announces School Of Climate Change And Sustainability Under Institute Of Eminence Scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................