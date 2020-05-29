NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Deadline To Resign Round-1 Seats Extended Till June 1

MCC Extends Deadline To Withdraw Round 1 Counselling Seats Till June 1

The Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, has extended the deadline to resign the allotted seat in round one NEET PG 2020 and MDS counselling till 5 pm of June 1.

The counselling process for state quota of medical postgraduate seats started from April 20 and continued till May 4. The formalities of the NEET PG 2020 counselling were held online including the registration and the allotment, as per guidelines of MCC.

The MCC conducts the counselling process for 50% of the all-India quota seats and 100% medical seats in Central Universities. The counselling process for the remaining seats at state medical and dental colleges is held by the respective medical education bodies of the state.

The state counselling authorities releases the counselling schedules and other procedures at their websites.

MCC has also released the schedule for round two of NEET PG and MDS. As per the MCC schedule, the registration for NEET PG and NEET MDS round two will start from June 3 to June 9, 2020