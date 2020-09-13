NEET Paper Analysis: Overall ‘Easy’ Paper With NCERT Content-Based Questions
NEET Paper Analysis 2020: The NEET 2020 paper was overall easy with questions from NCERT topics, according to expert Anurag Tiwari.
The NEET 2020 exam was conducted today, September 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper had ‘easy questions’ mostly based on topics from NCERT textbooks, as per NEET paper analysis done by expert Anurag Tiwari. The NEET paper had 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. For each correct response, candidates will be awarded 4 marks. For each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For questions that remain unattempted, no marks will be awarded or deducted.
The official NEET 2020 answer key will be released soon by the Natioal Testing Agency (NTA) -- conducting body of NEET 2020. Though, last year, the answer key was released after a month, it can be expected sooner this year as JEE Main answer key was released within two days. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has already delayed the exam.
NEET Paper Analysis 2020: Physics
Difficulty level - Easy in comparison to previous years.
About 30-40% questions directly based on the NCERT textbook.
Easy calculations.
Questions asked from the prescribed syllabus only.
No controversial questions.
NEET Paper Analysis 2020: Chemistry
Difficulty level – Easy to Moderate
Physical Chemistry – 15 Questions
Organic Chemistry – 18 Questions
Inorganic Chemistry – 12 Questions
All questions based on the NCERT textbook. Statements directly taken from the NCERT textbooks.
Straightforward questions & easy to comprehend.
One controversial question with more than one correct answer.
Not lengthy. Students should have completed the Chemistry part within 45 minutes. Enough time for revision.
Barely a few calculations.
An average student should have been able to attempt approximately 40 questions with ease. While others could have attempted 44 questions.
NEET Paper Analysis 2020: Biology
Botany
Difficulty level was high in comparison to previous years
Class 11 – 25 questions, Class 12 – 19 questions
1-2 controversial questions with more than one correct answer
Two questions were beyond the NCERT textbooks.
Majority of questions were conceptual in nature with a few fact-based questions as well
Not at all lengthy.
Zoology
Difficulty level – Moderate with a few exceptions.
Multi-conceptual questions requiring incisive thinking and precision. Some questions were tricky & lost in terminology.
A couple of terms beyond the NCERT domain.
Two questions required linguistic prowess.
Overall, the questions were quite thought provoking requiring alertness of mind and critical approach.
Comprehension, application; synthesis required to interpret the questions.