NEET Paper Analysis: Overall ‘Easy’ Paper With NCERT Content-Based Questions

The NEET 2020 exam was conducted today, September 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper had ‘easy questions’ mostly based on topics from NCERT textbooks, as per NEET paper analysis done by expert Anurag Tiwari. The NEET paper had 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. For each correct response, candidates will be awarded 4 marks. For each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For questions that remain unattempted, no marks will be awarded or deducted.

The official NEET 2020 answer key will be released soon by the Natioal Testing Agency (NTA) -- conducting body of NEET 2020. Though, last year, the answer key was released after a month, it can be expected sooner this year as JEE Main answer key was released within two days. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has already delayed the exam.

NEET Paper Analysis 2020: Physics

Difficulty level - Easy in comparison to previous years. About 30-40% questions directly based on the NCERT textbook. Easy calculations. Questions asked from the prescribed syllabus only. No controversial questions.

NEET Paper Analysis 2020: Chemistry

Difficulty level – Easy to Moderate Physical Chemistry – 15 Questions Organic Chemistry – 18 Questions Inorganic Chemistry – 12 Questions All questions based on the NCERT textbook. Statements directly taken from the NCERT textbooks. Straightforward questions & easy to comprehend. One controversial question with more than one correct answer. Not lengthy. Students should have completed the Chemistry part within 45 minutes. Enough time for revision. Barely a few calculations. An average student should have been able to attempt approximately 40 questions with ease. While others could have attempted 44 questions.

NEET Paper Analysis 2020: Biology

Botany

Difficulty level was high in comparison to previous years Class 11 – 25 questions, Class 12 – 19 questions 1-2 controversial questions with more than one correct answer Two questions were beyond the NCERT textbooks. Majority of questions were conceptual in nature with a few fact-based questions as well Not at all lengthy.

Zoology