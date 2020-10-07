NEET OMR Sheet 2020: Last Day To Challenge Response Sheet; Result On October 12

Today is the last date to challenge and download the NEET OMR response sheets. NEET OMR response sheets can be accessed from the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. NEET 2020 OMR sheet can be downloaded by the candidates by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates can challenge the NEET OMR sheet by paying Rs. 1000 per representation.

NTA will release the NEET result 2020 on October 12, 2020.

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the NEET 2020 OMR sheet on October 5 at the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. According to the official notification, NEET OMR challenge 2020 can be done till October 7, 2020, 6 PM while the fee payment for NEET OMR sheet 2020 can be done till October 7, 8 PM.

The NEET-UG 2020 OMR Sheet can be downloaded of a particular code and candidates can take a printout to check the marked answers to calculate the probable score.

NTA released the NEET answer key on September 26 and could be challenged till September 29, 2 PM. NEET 2020 question paper was released on October 1 at the official website- ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2020 OMR Response Sheet: How to Download

The candidates can download their NEET OMR Sheet via online mode only. Hence, to download it, candidates must follow the steps listed below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET 2020- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Login via candidate’s portal.

Step 3: Enter login credentials- application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ button and submit.

Step 5: Click on the link to view NEET OMR Answer sheet.

Step 6: Download the NEET response sheet.

NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13, in pen and paper mode. NTA provides an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the NEET OMR sheet in case the responses marked by a candidate is not identical as in the image of the OMR response.

NEET offers as many as 80,055 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 veterinary colleges in India. From this year, the admission to 1205 AIIMS and 200 JIPMER seats will be granted through NEET result 2020 in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes.