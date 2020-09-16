NEET Official Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon; Check How To Download Code Wise PDFs

NEET 2020 answer key (official) will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. Though any specific date and time for the release of NEET 2020 answer key have not been set by the authorities, it is likely that the NTA will be releasing the NTA NEET official answer key 2020 in a few days now. The NEET official answer key 2020 will be released for all sets of question papers provided during the NEET 2020 exam. Candidates who have appeared in NEET 2020 exam will be able to access and download the code-wise official NEET UG 2020 Answer key as soon as the NTA, on its official website - ntaneet.nic.in, uploads the document.

For the convenience of the candidates, several coaching institutes including Aakash and Allen, have released the unofficial NEET answer sheet pdf. Candidates can match their answers and calculate the probable scores.

The NEET answer key 2020 is released and uploaded on the website— ntaneet.nic.in in two phases - provisional and final. NEET 2020 answer key pdf will have the answers to the questions asked in NEET 2020 medical entrance exam on September 13.

Candidates can access the provisional NEET answer key by logging in with their application number and password. NTA will release the NEET OMR sheet with the answers marked by an aspirant.

NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key - How To Download

To access the NEET 2020 answer key, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website. Move to the candidate’s login section.

Step 2: Login with application number and password

Step 3: A tab to view the NEET official answer key will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET 2020 answer key

NTA NEET Answer Key 2020: How To Raise Objection

NEET 2020 answer key comes with an opportunity for the candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the official NEET 2020 answer key. Candidates who wish to challenge the NEET 2020 official answer key will have to pay a sum of Rs. 1000/- per answer as a processing fee.

NTA will check and verify the answers challenged by the candidates. In case the authority validates the challenge, the NEET official answer key will be revised incorporating the correct option and released again.