NEET Is Not Against Social Justice: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai

NEET is not against social justice, said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admitting students to medical colleges is not against social justice but is only targeted against those private medical colleges demanding hefty capitation for admitting students, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed on Wednesday.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Accusing certain political parties of attempting to create an impression that the screening test was against the interests of the poor and downtrodden, Annamalai said, on the contrary, it has fulfilled the aspirations of many students in pursuing their ambition.

“NEET is only against those private medical colleges that demand hefty capitation from the students and it is not discriminatory. Nor is it against social justice,” Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually launching the 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day had indicated that medical education has become qualitatively better and affordable too.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)