NEET, MHT CET, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Result, Counselling

NEET, MHT CET result 2021: Result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 was announced earlier this week and the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started registrations for online counselling on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Results of two more entrance exams – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 for medicine and the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy – are expected this month.

After NEET and MHT CET results, the respective authorities will begin counselling for undergraduate admissions. Here’s all you need to know about NEET 2021, MHT CET 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021 result and counselling process.

NEET Result 2021 And Counselling

NEET 2021 result is expected this month at neet.nta.nic.in. Counselling of NEET is conducted at both state and central counselling authorities. For 85 per cent undergraduate medical seats, state authorities conduct counselling based on their rules and regulations. In case of the 15 per cent all India quota, there are three committees that conduct Medical, AYUSH and Veterinary counselling. These are – the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC), and the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). Know more about AIQ NEET counselling here.

MHT CET Result 2021 And CAP

Results of MHT CET 2021 for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be announced on or before October 28 at cetcell.mahacet.org. After Maharashtra CET results, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will begin the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) for admission to BTech, BPharm and other programmes. The CAP will have these steps: registration, fee payment, and document verification. Read.

JEE Advanced Result, JoSAA Counselling 2021

JEE Advanced result was announced on October 15 and JoSAA counselling registration started on October 16. On the basis of JEE Main and JEE Advanced results, admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) are given through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

