The NEET MDS results for all India 50 per cent quota seats have been announced. The result is available on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The result of NEET MDS 2021 for All India 50% Quota seats of eligible candidates for admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared and can be checked at NBE website natboard.edu.in and NEET-MDS website nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS is held for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course. Candidates with a Bachelor degree in Dental course are eligible to take this exam.

NEET MDS Result 2021: Direct Link

The cut-off scores (out of 960) for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS courses is 259 for candidates belonging to the unreserved category, 227 for SC, ST and OBC, and 243 for PWD candidates.

The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will facilitate counselling on the 50 per cent All India Quota seats.

“Individual score card for NEET MDS 2021 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in by 30 June 2021. Score card for All India 50% quota seats will not to be sent to individual candidates,” the official statement said.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-MDS 2021,” it added.

The NEET MDS 2021 All India 50% Quota score card mentions:

All India 50% quota rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidates amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET MDS 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria and are eligible for All India 50% quota seats, and is valid for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses of 2021 admission session only.

All India 50% quota category rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST) as opted by the candidate in NEET-MDS 2021 for All India 50% quota seats, and is valid for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses of 2021 admission session only.