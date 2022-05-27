NEET MDS 2022 Result Announced; Check Direct Link

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET MDS 2022 result at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday, May 27 released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022. The candidates can check the NEET MDS 2022 result on the official website- natboard.edu.in. "The result of NEET-MDS 2022 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and their NEET-MDS 2022 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS website- nbe.edu.in," NBE notification mentioned.

The cut-off marks for the general category is 263, SC/ ST/ OBC- 227, UR-PWD- 245. "The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/ category wise merit list for state quota seats shall be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations and reservation policy," read the NBE notification.

The NEET-MDS 2022 individual score card will be available to download from the official website- nbe.edu.in from June 2.

According to NBE, "Each and every question in NEET-MDS 2022 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys." NBE has awarded full marks for the question which was found to be incorrect in the question paper of NEET-MDS 2022.