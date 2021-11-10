NEET MDS Cut-Off Reduced By Over 23 Percentile

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has reduced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS cut-off 2021 by 23.029 percentile.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 5:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has reduced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS cut-off 2021 by 23.029 percentile for both reserved and unreserved category candidates. Revised NEET MDS cut-off for general category (UR/EWS) candidates is 26.971 percentile for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) candidates cut-off is 16.971 percentile and for UR-PWD category candidates, revised NEET MDS cut-off is 21.971 percentile.

Recommended:  Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

The Health Ministry has asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to release the revised NEET MDS result in accordance with the reduced qualifying percentile immediately. These reduced NEET MDS cut-offs are applicable for the year 2021-22.

A communique shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated: "Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET-MDS, 2021 by 23.029 percentile for each category (General. SC/ST/OBC and UR-PWD) in pursuance of the 24 proviso in clause 7(1) of DCI's Master of Dental Surgery Course (15! Amendment) Regulations. 2018. The qualifying percentiles for NEET-MDS 2021 for the academic session 2021-22"

