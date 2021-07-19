NEET MDS Counselling In Four Weeks: Union Government Tells Supreme Court

The Union government has informed the Supreme Court of India that the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2020 will be carried out virtually within four weeks. The counselling will be held as per the existing reservation policies. The delay in announcing the counselling date was due to the clarification which was sought from the top court regarding OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats which are contributed by the state medical colleges under the AIQ scheme.

The Supreme Court has slammed the Centre over delay in the release of counselling dates for the NEET-MDS. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, which had issued notices to the Centre and others including the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on July 2 on the plea of nine BDS doctors, granted one week's time to the government for filing an affidavit.

The government is wasting the lives of doctors and it is a loss to the country, the Supreme Court had said.

“These are qualified BDS students. Why you have not held the counselling since last year? Can you imagine the loss to India? You are not allowing them the degree by not holding counselling. "You have been dilly-dallying for a year. Tell us within a week as to when are you holding it,” the bench observed during the hearing conducted through video-conferencing.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh and lawyer Tanvi Dubey, who appeared for the BDS doctors, referred to the plight of the dentists who had cleared the NEET-MDS in the exams held last year and are still waiting for the admissions in PG course.

The doctors, having Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree, had appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS conducted on December 16 last year by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course.