NEET MDS Counselling Begins Tomorrow, All You Need To Know
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling, for seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) will begin tomorrow.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling, for seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) will begin from tomorrow, August 18. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling for admission to MDS courses on its official website- mcc.nic.in.
Students who have taken the NEET MDS exam can apply for the first round of counselling. There will be one more round in the counselling process, followed by a stray vacancy round. The schedule is available on the MCC website. Registration for the first round will end on August 24.
NEET MDS Counselling: How To Apply
Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “NEET MDS counselling” link
Now, select the stream (medical or dental) respectively
Fill in the required credentials- roll number, application number, name of the candidate, date of birth, and others
Now make the payment online through the mentioned gateways
Login credentials of the students will appear on screen
Save the credentials for future use
Students applying for NEET MDS counselling are required to pay a fee, which is Rs 1,000 for unreserved and Rs 500 for reserved candidates.
NEET MDS Counselling: Required Documents
Students must be required to submit some documents and details to complete their NEET MDS counselling registration, here’s the list of documents:
NEET MDS result
Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)
Mark sheets of BDS (1, 2 and 3 professional examinations)
NEET MDS admit card
BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate
Certificate for completion of internship completed on or before March 31.
High school/Higher Secondary Certificate/Date of birth for birth proof
Valid identification proof - PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport or Aadhaar card
SC/ST certificate issued by the competent authority in English or Hindi
OBC certificate issued by the authority(not for the creamy layer)
Disability certificate issued by the medical board only