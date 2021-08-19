  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET MDS Counselling Begins Tomorrow, All You Need To Know

NEET MDS Counselling Begins Tomorrow, All You Need To Know

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling, for seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) will begin tomorrow.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 6:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DOST 2021: Telangana Degree Admission Registration Begins
Telangana DOST 2021: Degree Admission Notification Released, Registration Soon
GATE COAP 2021: Round 4 Seat Allotment Offers Released
GATE COAP 2021: Round 3 Seat Allotment Offers Released, Confirm By June 13
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow
NEET 2020 Counselling: MCC Declares Stray Vacancy Round Result
NEET MDS Counselling Begins Tomorrow, All You Need To Know
NEET MDS counselling will begin from tomorrow
New Delhi:

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling, for seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) will begin from tomorrow, August 18. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling for admission to MDS courses on its official website- mcc.nic.in.

Students who have taken the NEET MDS exam can apply for the first round of counselling. There will be one more round in the counselling process, followed by a stray vacancy round. The schedule is available on the MCC website. Registration for the first round will end on August 24.

NEET MDS Counselling: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “NEET MDS counselling” link

  • Now, select the stream (medical or dental) respectively

  • Fill in the required credentials- roll number, application number, name of the candidate, date of birth, and others

  • Now make the payment online through the mentioned gateways

  • Login credentials of the students will appear on screen

  • Save the credentials for future use

Students applying for NEET MDS counselling are required to pay a fee, which is Rs 1,000 for unreserved and Rs 500 for reserved candidates.

NEET MDS Counselling: Required Documents

Students must be required to submit some documents and details to complete their NEET MDS counselling registration, here’s the list of documents:

  • NEET MDS result

  • Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)

  • Mark sheets of BDS (1, 2 and 3 professional examinations)

  • NEET MDS admit card

  • BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate

  • Certificate for completion of internship completed on or before March 31.

  • High school/Higher Secondary Certificate/Date of birth for birth proof

  • Valid identification proof - PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport or Aadhaar card

  • SC/ST certificate issued by the competent authority in English or Hindi

  • OBC certificate issued by the authority(not for the creamy layer)

  • Disability certificate issued by the medical board only

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Delhi Begins Fundraising Campaign To Realise Institute’s Vision For 2030
IIT Delhi Begins Fundraising Campaign To Realise Institute’s Vision For 2030
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
Celebrate Sanskrit Week From August 19 To 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Celebrate Sanskrit Week From August 19 To 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
UGC Grants Recognition To Kalahandi University Odisha
UGC Grants Recognition To Kalahandi University Odisha
JNTUH Allows Constitution Of India As Substitute Subject In BTech
JNTUH Allows Constitution Of India As Substitute Subject In BTech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................