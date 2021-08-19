NEET MDS Counselling Begins Tomorrow, All You Need To Know

NEET MDS counselling will begin from tomorrow

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling, for seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) will begin from tomorrow, August 18. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling for admission to MDS courses on its official website- mcc.nic.in.

Students who have taken the NEET MDS exam can apply for the first round of counselling. There will be one more round in the counselling process, followed by a stray vacancy round. The schedule is available on the MCC website. Registration for the first round will end on August 24.

NEET MDS Counselling: How To Apply

Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “NEET MDS counselling” link

Now, select the stream (medical or dental) respectively

Fill in the required credentials- roll number, application number, name of the candidate, date of birth, and others

Now make the payment online through the mentioned gateways

Login credentials of the students will appear on screen

Save the credentials for future use

Students applying for NEET MDS counselling are required to pay a fee, which is Rs 1,000 for unreserved and Rs 500 for reserved candidates.

NEET MDS Counselling: Required Documents

Students must be required to submit some documents and details to complete their NEET MDS counselling registration, here’s the list of documents: