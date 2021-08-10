NEET MDS counselling schedule announced

NEET MDS counselling will start from August 20, 2021, and continue till October 10, 2021, the Ministry of Health has informed the Supreme Court of India. The top court had on Monday asked the Centre to submit its plan of conducting NEET MDS counselling by August 11. A division bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was hearing the matter today.

The plea submitted in the top court said that the NEET MDS exam was held on December 16, 2020, and its results were announced on December 31, 2020. However, there has been no update yet on the counselling dates.

On July 29, the Centre has approved announced a 27% quota for OBCs and 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduates and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

On July 19, the Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the counselling for the NEET-MDS will be carried out virtually. The counselling will be held as per the existing reservation policies. The delay in announcing the counselling date was due to the clarification which was sought from the top court regarding OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats which are contributed by the state medical colleges under the AIQ scheme, the Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, said.

On July 12, the top court had taken strong note of delay in holding the counselling; saying the Centre and others have been “dilly-dallying” for a year now.

On July 2, the Supreme Court had issued a notice on the plea against the "unjust and infinite” delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the announcement of the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS).