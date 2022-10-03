NEET MDS Counselling 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Counselling Process

Image credit: Shutterstock FAQ's on the NEET MDS 2022 counselling process.

NEET MDS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently declared the final result of the round 1 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). Candidates can check the MDS final seat allotment results at the official website – mcc.nic.in.

The NEET MDS exam is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination conducted every year in online mode for admission to the Masters of Dental Surgery programme. Candidates selected in the first round of allotment must report to medical institutions for admission. The merit list is made using the choices filled by applicants during the registration process.

NEET MDS Counselling 2022: Check The Important Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

Do the candidates require to report to any counselling centre for registration and choice filling?

Answer: The online registration and choice filling process can be done from anywhere including home with the help of a good internet connection.

How much time will the candidates get to join the allotted course?

Ans: Candidates are required to join the allotted courses or college within the stipulated time from the date of allotment as mentioned in the counselling schedule. However, candidates need to join as early as possible and should not wait for the last date.

What are the documents required at the time of joining the allotted institution?

Answer: Candidates need to share the below original documents at the time of joining-

Allotment letter

Admit card

Result/rank letter

Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS

MBBS/BDS degree certificate/ provisional certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent/ provisional registration certificate

High school/Higher Secondary certificate/birth certificate as proof of date or birth.

PAN card/ driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhar card

SC/ST certificate

EWS certificate

OBC certificate

Disability certificate

What are the circumstances wherein the refundable security deposit will be forfeited?

Answer: Under the following circumstances the refundable security deposit will be forfeited by MCC:

i. Where a candidate has been allotted a seat in Round 2 or subsequent rounds and does not report at the allotted college to complete the admission process.

ii. The security deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled after allotment due to any reason.

In case the candidate must apply for both AIQ and for Deemed University should the candidate pay the fee for both?

Answer: No, in such case the candidate has to pay only the higher fee which is deemed university Rs 5000 and a two lakh refundable security deposit.

Is there any restriction for filling up a number of choices of Institutions (Colleges) or subjects in the choice filling the form?

Answer: No, you can give as many choices as you wish. However, choices should be in the order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability. However, it is advisable that the participating candidates fill in the choices up to a total of 30-40 choices.