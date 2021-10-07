NEET MDS Counselling 2021: MCC Begins Registration For Round 2

Image credit: Shutterstock Registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking facilities will be available till October 11 (representational)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started registration for the second round counselling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS (NEET MDS). Those who want to take admission under the 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the application process.

Registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking facilities will be available till October 11.

NEET MDS 2021 round 2 seat allotment result will be published on October 14.

Selected candidates will have to report for admission between October 15 and October 20.

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Select the ‘MDS Counselling’ option.

Click on ‘online Registration- Round 2’ and complete the registration process.

Login with your credentials.

Fill the application form.

Pay the online registration fee.

Fill choices of preferred institutions, as directed.

NEET MDS was held on December 16, 2020, and results were announced on December 31, 2020.

Doctors had moved the Supreme Court regarding the delay in the release of the counselling schedule. The top court had issued a notice on the plea, following which the counselling schedule was announced.

The centre told the Supreme Court that the counselling process was delayed due to the clarification which was sought from the top court regarding OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats which are contributed by the state medical colleges under the AIQ scheme. On July 29, the Centre approved 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in all seats of the all India quota.

For this year, NEET MDS counselling will be held as per the existing reservation policies, the Supreme Court was told.