NEET MDS Admit Card 2021 Today At Nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations will today release NEET MDS admit card at nbe.edu.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 9, 2020 1:42 pm IST

NEET MDS Admit Card 2021 Will Be Available At Nbe.edu.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will today release the NEET MDS 2021 admit card. Candidates who applied for the entrance exam during the registration period will be able to download their admit cards at nbe.edu.in. Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 started on October 26 and last date to apply was November 15.

Candidates were allowed to edit their application forms from November 17 to 19.

NEET MDS 2021 will be held on December 16 and the result will be announced by December 31.

Steps to download NEET MDS admit card 2021

Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on ‘NEET-MDS 2021’

Click on applicant login

Login using your credentials

Download the admit card and read the instructions and information mentioned on it

Candidates can contact the authorities at helpdesknbeexam@gmail.com for more information.

The NEET MDS 2021 admit card release date has been mentioned in the information bulletin.

NEET MDS 2020 result for AIQ (all India quota) seats was declared in February. The cut-off score for general category candidates was 286 out of 960.

