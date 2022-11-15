  • Home
NEET MDS 2023: Earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, the NEET MDS exam now will be held on March 1, 2023.

Updated: Nov 15, 2022 8:11 pm IST

NEET MDS 2023 reschehduled
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has rescheduled the NEET MDS 2023 exam date. Earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, the NEET MDS exam now will be held on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS 2023 information bulletin and online application form will be made available on the NBE official website in due course, an NBEMS statement said.

“The Dental Council of India has now communicated the decision of is Executive Committee taken in its meeting held on November 7, 2022, wherein it has been decided to conduct the NEET MDS 2023 in the month of March 2023,” the NBE statement said.

Accordingly, it further added, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated September 16, 2022, it has been decided to reschedule the conduct of NEET MDS 2023 now on March 1, 2023.

The NEET MDS 2022 result was declared on May 27. the Union Health Ministry has lowered the cut-off percentile by 25.714 percentile for each category including General, SC, ST, OBC and UR-PWD. The NEET MDS revised cut-off score for the General category is 174, for SC, ST and OBC category is 138 and for the UR-PwD category it is 157.

