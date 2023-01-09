  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here

NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here

Candidates can apply for NEET MDS 2023 through the official website till January 30, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 9, 2023 10:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET MDS 2023 Date Revised; Now To Be Held On March 1
NEET MDS 2022: NBE Releases Revised Cut-Off; Details Here
NEET MDS 2022: Qualifying Cut-Off Percentile Drop, NBE To Announce Revised Result Soon
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Programme
NEET MDS 2022 Result Declared For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats; Direct Link Here
NEET MDS 2022 Result Announced; Check Direct Link
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
NEET MDS 2023 Registration
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 registration process from today, January 9, 2023. The direct link to submit the NEET MDS 2023 application form is available on the official website- nbe.edu.in. The application window will remain open till January 30, 2023 (11:55 pm).

Don't Miss: NEET MDS 2023 Preparation Tips. Download EBook

Candidates will be able to edit the NEET MDS application forms from February 2 to February 5, 2023. The final edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images (photographs, signatures and thumb impression) will remain open from February 10 to February 15, 2023.

NEET MDS Registration 2023 Direct Link

The admit card for the entrance exam will be released by NBE on the official website on February 22, 2023. Candidates who complete the internship by March 31 will be eligible to appear in the exam on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS result will be declared on March 31. The cut-off date for completion of the internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023 is March 31, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023: How To Fill Application

  1. Candidates at first need to register to receive the user ID and password.
  2. Candidates will receive the user ID and password on the registered email address or on the registered mobile number.
  3. After successful registration, candidates can log in with the credentials to complete the application form.
  4. Candidate must provide name, nationality, mobile number, email address and test city correctly as these details cannot be changed once the application is submitted.
Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Joshimath Subsidence: IIT Ropar Researchers Predicted Surface Displacement In 2021; Claims Institute
Joshimath Subsidence: IIT Ropar Researchers Predicted Surface Displacement In 2021; Claims Institute
IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
IIFT MBA 2023: Answer Key Out; Know How To Challenge
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To State Education Department Over PIL On Ragging In State Colleges
Gujarat High Court Issues Notice To State Education Department Over PIL On Ragging In State Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................