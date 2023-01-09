NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET MDS 2023 Registration

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 registration process from today, January 9, 2023. The direct link to submit the NEET MDS 2023 application form is available on the official website- nbe.edu.in. The application window will remain open till January 30, 2023 (11:55 pm).

Candidates will be able to edit the NEET MDS application forms from February 2 to February 5, 2023. The final edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images (photographs, signatures and thumb impression) will remain open from February 10 to February 15, 2023.

The admit card for the entrance exam will be released by NBE on the official website on February 22, 2023. Candidates who complete the internship by March 31 will be eligible to appear in the exam on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS result will be declared on March 31. The cut-off date for completion of the internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023 is March 31, 2023.

