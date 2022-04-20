  • Home
NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Opens At Nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2022: Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET MDS application forms 2022 as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Opens At Nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS 2022 selective edit window opens
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the selective edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 application correction. Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET MDS application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

Recommended:  Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

The NEET MDS 2022 selective edit window will be available from April 20 (10 am onwards) to April 22, 2022 (till 11:55 pm).

"No further opportunity shall be given to the candidates to rectify the incorrect images. Admit cards may not be issued to candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images in their application form," the NBE said in a statement.

NEET MDS 2022 Application: How to Make Changes

  • Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "NEET MDS" link.
  • Now, click on the "Applicant Login" tab.
  • Enter the login details and make the changes in the application form.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future references.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2022 will be conducted on May 2, from 9 am to 12 pm.

