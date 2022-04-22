NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Closes Today; Here’s How To Make Changes

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET MDS 2022 selective edit window closes today at nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close down the selective edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 application correction today, April 22. Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET MDS application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website-- nbe.edu.in. The NEET MDS 2022 selective edit window is available till 11:55 pm today.

"No further opportunity shall be given to the candidates to rectify the incorrect images. Admit cards may not be issued to candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images in their application form," the NBE said in a statement.

NEET MDS 2022 Application: How to Make Changes

Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the "NEET MDS" link.

Now, click on the "Applicant Login" tab.

Enter the login details and make the changes in the application form.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future references.

NEET MDS 2022 Selective Edit Window: Direct Link

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2022 will be conducted on May 2, from 9 am to 12 pm.