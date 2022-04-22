  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Closes Today; Here’s How To Make Changes

NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Closes Today; Here’s How To Make Changes

The NEET MDS 2022 selective edit window is available till 11:55 pm today. Candidates can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 12:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Opens At Nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS 2022: Application Reopens At Nbe.edu.in; How To Apply
NEET MDS 2022 In May, Application Window To Reopen On March 21
NEET MDS 2022: NBE Postpones Exam, Internship Completion Date Extended
NEET MDS 2022 Registration Process Begins, Important Details
NBE Announces NEET MDS 2022 Dates; Registration To Begin Today
NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Closes Today; Here’s How To Make Changes
NEET MDS 2022 selective edit window closes today at nbe.edu.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET MDS 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close down the selective edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 application correction today, April 22. Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET MDS application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website-- nbe.edu.in. The NEET MDS 2022 selective edit window is available till 11:55 pm today.

Recommended:  Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

"No further opportunity shall be given to the candidates to rectify the incorrect images. Admit cards may not be issued to candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images in their application form," the NBE said in a statement.

NEET MDS 2022 Application: How to Make Changes

  • Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "NEET MDS" link.
  • Now, click on the "Applicant Login" tab.
  • Enter the login details and make the changes in the application form.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future references.

NEET MDS 2022 Selective Edit Window: Direct Link

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2022 will be conducted on May 2, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
"Not Allowing Unvaccinated Students To Take ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 Will Be Discriminatory," Says Varsha Gaikwad
CBSE Releases Syllabus For 10th, 12th Exams 2023; Two Term System Discontinued
CBSE Releases Syllabus For 10th, 12th Exams 2023; Two Term System Discontinued
Over 6.8 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exam 2022 Starting Today
Over 6.8 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exam 2022 Starting Today
Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................