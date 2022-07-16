NEET MDS 2022 Result Declared For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats; Direct Link Here

NBE declares NEET MDS result 2022 for AQI seats

NEET MDS 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 result for 50 per cent All India Quota (AQI) seats. The NEET MDS AQI result 2022 is available on the official website NBEMS-- natboard.edu.in. "As per MCC vide letter dated 30/06/2022, candidates from all the State/Union Territory of India including Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the All India 50% quota seats from this academic year i.e. 2022 admission session onwards. So, the Board declared the result for admission to AIQ PG MDS course," NBEMS said in a statement.

The NEET MDS exam 2022 was held on May 2, and the result was announced on May 27, 2022. The NEET MDS cut-off scores 2022 (out of 960) for AIQ quota is 263 for General/ EWS category, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 227, and it is 245 for UR-PWD candidates.

NEET MDS Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats: How To Check

Visit the official website-- natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on link that reads, "

Result Cum scorecard for NEET-MDS 2022 - All India 50% Quota Seats."

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Now, click on the "Click here for result" link.

Your NEET MDS AQI result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET MDS Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats: Direct Link

The individual scorecard for NEET MDS 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available available for download July 22. The medical aspirants can download their NEET MDS AQI 2022 scorecards through the official website-- nbe.edu.in, once available.